Itron (ITRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Itron to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Itron to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. Itron has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $99.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,015 shares of company stock valued at $48,923 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 10.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 314.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 67,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

