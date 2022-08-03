Jamf (JAMF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Jamf had a negative net margin of 24.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $108.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.55 million. On average, analysts expect Jamf to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. Jamf has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

