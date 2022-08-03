StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
InVivo Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %
NVIV opened at $3.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.30. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter.
About InVivo Therapeutics
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.
