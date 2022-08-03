StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

NVIV opened at $3.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.30. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

About InVivo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:NVIV Get Rating ) by 152.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.