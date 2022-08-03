Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$210.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IFC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$214.21.

Shares of IFC opened at C$187.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$158.00 and a one year high of C$191.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$182.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$180.69.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 12.8100004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

