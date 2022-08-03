Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBMGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$7.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$9.50.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.83.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$6.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.36. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$5.86 and a 52 week high of C$8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$559.22 million and a P/E ratio of 4.92.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$851.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$725.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.6700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Marc Seguin purchased 8,100 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 231,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,410,930.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

