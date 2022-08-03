ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 346.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of ObsEva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

