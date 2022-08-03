Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given a C$15.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price objective on Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CG. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.52.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 1.6 %

CG opened at C$8.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.33 and a 1-year high of C$13.52.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$373.97 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.2200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

