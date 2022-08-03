ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at National Bankshares

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACO.X. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ATCO to C$48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$50.06.

Get ATCO alerts:

ATCO Stock Performance

Shares of ACO.X stock opened at C$47.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.41, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$40.00 and a 52 week high of C$48.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.92.

Insider Activity at ATCO

About ATCO

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$44.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,387,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,174,225,327.

(Get Rating)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.