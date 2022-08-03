Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aecon Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.41.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Stock Down 2.7 %

ARE opened at C$10.80 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$658.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

Aecon Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.