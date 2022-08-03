Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives $5.65 Consensus PT from Analysts

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 34,955 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $174,425.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,754.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,139 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $85,523.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 329,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,026.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 34,955 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $174,425.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,754.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,421 shares of company stock worth $431,131 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,015,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,410,000 after buying an additional 1,092,401 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,782,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,906,000 after buying an additional 1,011,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 23.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,433,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after buying an additional 846,198 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWO opened at $5.27 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.67% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.90%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

