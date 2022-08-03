StockNews.com Downgrades Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) to Hold

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

DLB stock opened at $77.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $104.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.37.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.