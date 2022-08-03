StockNews.com Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Hold

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INTC. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Shares of INTC opened at $36.01 on Monday. Intel has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital One Financial Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

