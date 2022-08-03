Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $163.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Macquarie cut shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Square from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Square from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Square from $173.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,850,507.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,276.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,097 shares of company stock valued at $22,640,329. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 588.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $79.09 on Friday. Square has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.23 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.52.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

