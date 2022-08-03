StockNews.com Upgrades Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) to Buy

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $81.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.65, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 245,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after buying an additional 232,019 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 221,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,877,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

