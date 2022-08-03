HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

HealthStream Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $24.70 on Monday. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $755.08 million, a PE ratio of 107.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthStream

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $120,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,781.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile



HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

