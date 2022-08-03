EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Cut to $195.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.90.
EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $169.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.87. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $148.33 and a twelve month high of $229.84.
About EastGroup Properties
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
