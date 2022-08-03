EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Cut to $195.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.90.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $169.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.87. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $148.33 and a twelve month high of $229.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

About EastGroup Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,857,000 after purchasing an additional 99,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.