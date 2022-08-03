CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

CONMED Stock Up 0.9 %

CNMD opened at $98.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.87. CONMED has a 12 month low of $87.24 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.05. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.49.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.55 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

