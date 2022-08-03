JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

JAKK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JAKKS Pacific to $28.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific Stock Up 13.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $25.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $239.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen bought 20,000 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,893,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,609,637. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 23.0% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific

(Get Rating)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.