Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Liberty Global Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $22.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $30.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 63.77% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $279,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,706.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $279,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,706.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,479 shares of company stock worth $2,165,060 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,876,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,620,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,526,000 after acquiring an additional 634,583 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,128,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 239,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 88,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

See Also

