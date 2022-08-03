Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.64.

MRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $39,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 6.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sector Gamma AS grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 26,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.00. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 EPS for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Stories

