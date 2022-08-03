Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives $23.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.08.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,303,000 after buying an additional 359,501 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,801,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,648,000 after buying an additional 184,373 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 10.8% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,503,000 after buying an additional 312,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,696,000 after buying an additional 282,163 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 85.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,624,000 after buying an additional 789,200 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CNK stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.15. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 302.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cinemark will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.