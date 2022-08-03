Brokerages Set Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) PT at $89.20

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.20.

CERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERN. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Cerner by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.70. Cerner has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cerner will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

