Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Landstar System Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $151.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Landstar System by 43.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 1.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9,225.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 359.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

