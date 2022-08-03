Brokerages Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT at $11.95

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANGI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Angi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. Angi has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

