Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $185.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $181.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s previous close.

CVX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

NYSE:CVX opened at $159.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.77 and a 200 day moving average of $155.03. Chevron has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,021 shares of company stock valued at $73,765,625 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after acquiring an additional 667,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

