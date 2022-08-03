Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.65.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $124.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.43. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.