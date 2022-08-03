Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Navient to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 141,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Navient stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 15.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

