Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $18.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.74 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $35.83.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,804,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,659 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth $39,492,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 382.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 662,216 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $13,499,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 21.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,098,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,382,000 after purchasing an additional 370,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

