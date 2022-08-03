Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DLB. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE DLB opened at $77.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.37. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $104.25.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $15,826,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

