Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

ELS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS stock opened at $73.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.