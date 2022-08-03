Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Macquarie Group in a report released on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macquarie Group’s FY2024 earnings at $8.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Macquarie Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 9th.

MQBKY stock opened at $123.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.99. Macquarie Group has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $157.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.9727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.63%.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

