Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Reduced by Analyst

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the technology retailer will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.19.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $74.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

