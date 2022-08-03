Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Yum China Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Yum China in a research report issued on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Yum China’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum China’s FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

YUMC opened at $48.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Yum China has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $63.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $207,251,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Yum China by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,921 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Yum China by 10,461.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,868,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,214 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Yum China by 5.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,674,000 after purchasing an additional 955,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Yum China by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,154,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,115,000 after purchasing an additional 922,123 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

