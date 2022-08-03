FY2023 EPS Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Cut by Analyst

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will earn $2.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 25.68%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

