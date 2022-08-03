FY2023 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $3.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.28. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$537.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.59 million.
Spin Master Trading Down 2.2 %
TSE TOY opened at C$46.69 on Monday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$39.85 and a 12 month high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.79.
About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.
