FY2023 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $3.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.28. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$537.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.59 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities cut shares of Spin Master from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.58.

TSE TOY opened at C$46.69 on Monday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$39.85 and a 12 month high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.79.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

