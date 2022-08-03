Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for LendingClub Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of LendingClub in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for LendingClub’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

LendingClub Trading Down 1.6 %

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $13.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $48,999,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 154.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,662 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 725.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,130,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,836,000 after buying an additional 993,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after buying an additional 931,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 348.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after buying an additional 905,980 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $323,323.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $75,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $323,323.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,325 shares of company stock valued at $516,831. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LendingClub

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.