Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Cut by Analyst

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Natura &Co in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Natura &Co’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Natura &Co’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Natura &Co Price Performance

Shares of Natura &Co stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84. Natura &Co has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $21.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natura &Co

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Natura &Co had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 214,557 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,703,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,398 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 154,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares during the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natura &Co

(Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.