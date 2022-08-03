Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pfizer Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pfizer in a report released on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of PFE opened at $49.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.18. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

