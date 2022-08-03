Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Travel + Leisure Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travel + Leisure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travel + Leisure’s current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.86 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

TNL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Shares of TNL opened at $42.80 on Monday. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.83.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $2,598,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.