MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $31.19 on Monday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $487.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84.

Institutional Trading of MidWestOne Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 469,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 118,547 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

