StockNews.com Downgrades Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Sell

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $90.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.89 and its 200 day moving average is $93.71. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $75.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Middlesex Water

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlesex Water

In other news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $49,810.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

