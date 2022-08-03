Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $35.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VRNS. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $27.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,146.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 586.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 140.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

