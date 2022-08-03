StockNews.com Upgrades USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) to Strong-Buy

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on USAK. Cowen raised their price objective on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

USA Truck Stock Performance

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $281.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. USA Truck has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Truck

USA Truck Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 33.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 6.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

