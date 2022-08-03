StockNews.com Upgrades USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) to Strong-Buy

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on USAK. Cowen raised their price objective on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
USA Truck Stock Performance
Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $281.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. USA Truck has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37.
USA Truck Company Profile
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.
