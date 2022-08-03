AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

AMERCO Price Performance

UHAL opened at $519.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $485.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $447.92 and a twelve month high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 19.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 58.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMERCO

AMERCO Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 37.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter worth $60,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1,462.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

