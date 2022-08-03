Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $31.37.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 18.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $897,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 256,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

