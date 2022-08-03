USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.
USA Truck Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of USAK opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.08. USA Truck has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About USA Truck
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.
