USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Get USA Truck alerts:

USA Truck Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of USAK opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.08. USA Truck has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About USA Truck

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of USA Truck by 11.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 20,229 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Truck by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 214,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 58,461 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of USA Truck by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.