StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.83 on Monday. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 94.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Ekso Bionics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

(Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.