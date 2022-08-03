B. Riley Lowers Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $107.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIMO. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $84.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.88. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.19. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 162.3% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,107 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 23.1% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 103,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $4,025,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.