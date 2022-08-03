Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.73.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $40.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.59. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after buying an additional 16,505,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after buying an additional 9,951,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,540,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,937,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.