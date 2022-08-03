UBS Group Lowers Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $70.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.40.
Boot Barn Stock Performance
Shares of BOOT stock opened at $60.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.80. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.55. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.
Insider Transactions at Boot Barn
In other news, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $470,307.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,715.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Boot Barn
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 408.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $76,000.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.