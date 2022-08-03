UBS Group Lowers Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $70.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $60.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.80. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.55. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $470,307.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,715.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 408.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $76,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

